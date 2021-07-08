A woman died following a hit-and-run crash in Crosby (Crosby, TX)

On Thursday, a woman lost her life following a hit-and-run accident on FM 2100 in Crosby overnight.

The fatal incident took place at around 1 a.m. just north of the high school there. The female driver of the Kia was ejected from her car as a result of the crash. On arrival, officials declared the woman deceased.

According to the authorities, she was involved in a crash with a Ford Explorer. Bystanders informed that the driver of the Ford first stopped but he soon escaped from the scene in a blue pickup truck. Officials shut down the roadway for several hours, but have reopened it now.

The identity of the deceased will be revealed after notifying the next of kin. Deputies mentioned that the man who fled the scene would likely face criminal charges when he is tracked down.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

