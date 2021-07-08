Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosby, TX

A woman died following a hit-and-run crash in Crosby (Crosby, TX)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWFaw_0arATKTD00
A woman died following a hit-and-run crash in Crosby (Crosby, TX)

On Thursday, a woman lost her life following a hit-and-run accident on FM 2100 in Crosby overnight.

The fatal incident took place at around 1 a.m. just north of the high school there. The female driver of the Kia was ejected from her car as a result of the crash. On arrival, officials declared the woman deceased.

According to the authorities, she was involved in a crash with a Ford Explorer. Bystanders informed that the driver of the Ford first stopped but he soon escaped from the scene in a blue pickup truck. Officials shut down the roadway for several hours, but have reopened it now.

The identity of the deceased will be revealed after notifying the next of kin. Deputies mentioned that the man who fled the scene would likely face criminal charges when he is tracked down.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

July 8, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the Texas region.

Comments / 2

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Crosby, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Crosby, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kia#Texas Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A major accident left 4 people in a hospital (San Antonio, TX)

A major accident left 4 people in a hospital (San Antonio, TX) Four people were sent to a hospital after a major accident overnight on the North Side of town. The incident took place at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of N Loop 1604 E at Bitters Road. According to the initial reports, four people were transported to a hospital after their vehicle was involved in a major crash. Emergency crews had to use tools to extricate at least a passenger from the car.
Lompoc, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash injured a child on West North Avenue (Lompoc, CA)

An auto-pedestrian crash injured a child on West North Avenue (Lompoc, CA) On Sunday night, a child received injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on West North Avenue. As per the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West North Avenue. The Lompoc fire and police departments immediately responded to the crash scene at around 8:45 p.m. A Calstar medical Helicopter also arrived at the crash site and airlifted the child to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in unknown condition.
Pasco, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Eli Barajas-Diaz dead in a single-vehicle rollover accident (Pasco, WA)

A single-vehicle rollover accident claimed life of 18-year-old Eli Barajas-Diaz on I-182. The fatal incident took place on Eastbound Interstate 182 at the Road 68 exit. According to the reports, the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and rolled the vehicle. Eli Barajas-Diaz was ejected from his car as he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Arlington, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-car crash injured 3 people in Arlington (Arlington, TN)

A single-car crash injured 3 people in Arlington (Arlington, TN) On Sunday, three people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Arlington. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 12:30 a.m. on Greenlee Street in Arlington. On arrival, emergency crews rushed one person to Baptist East in critical condition, police reported.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 27-year-old Samuel Bennett and 46-year-old Kerby Langford who died in a crash (Knoxville, TN)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Samuel Bennett and 46-year-old Kerby Langford who died in a crash (Knoxville, TN) The Knoxville Police Department has released the names of 27-year-old Samuel Bennett, a resident of West Virginia and 46-year-old Kerby Langford, a resident of Knoxville, as the two victims who lost their lives in a fatal motorcycle accident along Kingston Pike on Saturday.
Ravensdale, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash claimed life of 1 person and injured 2 others on Landsburg Road Southeast (Ravensdale, WA)

On Saturday, a single-vehicle rollover crash killed 1 person and injured two others on Landsburg Road Southeast. As per the preliminary information, the fatal solo vehicle accident occurred between Southeast 247th Street and 275th Avenue Southeast. Reports suggested that the vehicle flipped over several times, causing one person to be ejected from the vehicle.

Comments / 2

Community Policy