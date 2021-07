The last year and a half have been incredibly difficult for Matt Mauser. He lost his wife, Christina, in January 2020. Christina, who was a basketball coach, was a passenger on the helicopter that also killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter when it crashed in Los Angeles. Despite the fact that things in Matt’s life will never be the same, he is doing his best to move forward and do the things he enjoys. One of those things is writing and performing music, and Matt recently put on an incredible performance on America’s Got Talent. His talent left the judges speechless and earned him a spot in the next round of the show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Mauser.