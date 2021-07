HealthLink Dental Clinic announced the election of two new members to its board of directors – Denise Hackendahl and Keli Rytter. Hackendahl, executive director of Inspire Culture First, is a dynamic and strategic human resources professional with over 20 years of experience providing both in-house and HR consulting services to a wide variety of clients. She has proven success in creating cultures of collaboration and implementing change to achieve workforce excellence. A longtime resident of Bucks County, Hackendahl earned her bachelor of science in organizational management from LaSalle University and her MBA in human resource management from Temple University.