The National Bureau of Economic Research’s decision to set the COVID recession at two months was surprising since more than a year and a half later, “normalization” is ongoing. And although longer-dated inflation expectations have been moderating (accepting the “transient” theme), 7 million Americans are still out of work despite many industries—particularly the service and manufacturing industries—continue to report hiring struggles. Looking to emerging markets, inflation rates in EM Asia appear subdued—well below their target midpoint—and are expected to recede further. Meanwhile, investors seek downside protection as the Skew index continues to climb and market leadership between growth and value continues to toggle. Bond yields around the globe have been moving lower but this could just be the seasonal effect we see every year as the 10-year Treasury yield has historically declined during the summer months. Will we see it rise within the next 6-months, following a 20% drop, or will the Covid factor force different results?