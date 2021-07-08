American Legion Auxiliary’s new officers anticipate new year, new members
MADISON – Unit 229 Auxiliary, affiliated with American Legion, Post 229 in Madison recently conducted officer installation for the 2021-2022 membership year. Former Department of Alabama President Vickie Mills installed officers for Unit 229, American Legion Auxiliary in Madison. Officers of the local Auxiliary are President Jean Downs, Vice President/Secretary Terry Frakes and Treasurer Pam Rogers.themadisonrecord.com
Comments / 0