Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The White Lotus’ takes ‘Fantasy Island’ to a different plane

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Island#White People#Big Island#White Lotus#Fantasy Island#Hbo#Abc#Hawaiian#Big Little Lies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescommonsensemedia.org

The White Lotus

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The White Lotus is a class-conscious comedy of manners, and it gets a ton of mileage out of its incredible and deep cast, who each play their variations on upper-class entitlement with subtlety and humor. While this kind of story was out of fashion for many years, the popularity of shows like Succession and films like Parasite is proving that audiences are hungry for more content that addresses the growing financial disparities in the United States and beyond.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
imdb.com

The White Lotus Premiere Recap: Lifestyles of the Rich and Heinous

The White Lotus lobs its first darkly comedic curveball right out of the gate. In Sunday’s opening scene of Enlightened auteur Mike White’s six-episode HBO’s limited series, an intensely gloomy and classically handsome dude by the name of Shane Patton (played by Office alum Jake Lacy) is sitting alone in a Hawaiian airport when an inquisitive couple begins grilling him about his travel plans. He reluctantly divulges that a murder took place at The White Lotus resort he had been honeymooning at with his new bride, and the corpse is being transported on the plane he is waiting to board.
TV Seriesmenastar.com

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on ‘The White Lotus’

Mike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.
TV Serieshawaiipublicradio.org

Creator Mike White Talks Filming HBO's 'The White Lotus' on Maui, His Personal Connection to Hawaiʻi

With the start of filming for the new "NCIS: Hawaiʻi" series in recent weeks, television and film productions in Hawaiʻi continue to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. It’s a trend that started as far back as October 2020, when HBO ordered "The White Lotus," a new series filmed on Maui from writer-director Mike White. The industry veteran is best known for comedies "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," but has several dramatic series and films to his credit.
MoviesDispatch

Review: HBO's raucous comedy 'The White Lotus' is your summer must-watch

There's nothing quite like a nice vacation. Just hope that, if you ever book a beach getaway, Mike White isn't scripting it. The supremely talented comedian, writer and director ("Enlightened") is back on HBO with "The White Lotus" (premiering Sunday, 9 EDT/PDT, ★★★½ out of four), a biting new miniseries about the wealthy – and the staffers who serve them – at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

The White Lotus: Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Cast and Updates!

Hey there! The White Lotus is an upcoming American satire comedy television miniseries created by Mike White that is set to premiere on HBO. The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, of HBO’s Enlightened. What is the show about? When is it going to come out?...
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
TV Seriesthespool.net

Mike White skewers rich white Americans in the acerbic The White Lotus

The HBO miniseries is a sharp class satire, with a mystery at its core. Within the opening scene of The White Lotus, it’s revealed that someone will die at some point during the show. But the question of who that someone is and how will they die isn’t really the central plot, as the six-part miniseries is much more interested in the characters and their fascinating dynamics than the mysteries and all the events leading up to the impending death.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Black Widow and The White Lotus Bookend a Packed Weekend

From the latest Marvel blockbuster to a new HBO Sunday night satire, there’s a little something for everyone on TV this weekend. Here's what's worth watching:. Black Widow: Following the events of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finds herself on the run, but she can’t avoid her past for long. The new MCU flick opens in theaters today and is available to Disney+ subscribers for $30 via the service’s Premier Access add-on. Watch trailer. Streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Team on Pandemic Origins, Tackling White Privilege Against Hawaiian Backdrop

Creator Mike White and the HBO show's stars, including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, celebrated the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Had 2020 not been consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic, The White Lotus, HBO’s buzzy new limited series about a web of guests and employees at a luxury Hawaiian resort, likely would never have come to be.
Hawaii StateCharlotteObserver.com

‘The White Lotus’ heads to Hawaii with a farcical story about privilege

At a luxury resort in Hawaii, a family, two newlyweds, and a single woman all seem to be searching for happiness or peace, but haven’t a clue where to look. Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” an HBO series that premiered Sunday, is set at the high-end White Lotus hotel at the start of a one-week getaway for characters who share little but their wealth: Shane and Rachel are celebrating their new marriage; the Mossbachers — mom Nicole, dad Mark, teenage son Quinn, daughter Olivia and her best friend, Paula — are on a carefree vacation; Tanya is burying her mother’s ashes.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The White Lotus’ Episode 1 Recap: Class Trouble in Paradise

“The White Lotus” is HBO Max’s newest series and, if the reviews are to be believed, it is unlike anything on television, not just the popular streamer. The genre-bending program is said to take some unexpected turns so we’ll be breaking it down episode-by-episode, starting with Sunday’s premiere. Written and...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The White Lotus Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Mike White’s (‘Enlightened’) black comedy series ‘The White Lotus’ is a reservoir of comprehensive and biting satire. While it doesn’t pull its punches for any of its characters, it especially targets the affluent ones, enunciating the ridiculousness of what they prioritize and what they fear. The story is set in a tropical resort somewhere in Hawaii and revolves around newly-arrived vacationers and the staffers at the eponymous hotel. Here is everything you need to know about ‘The White Lotus’ episode 1 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix TV Shows: Is The White Lotus on Netflix? – Netflix News

The White Lotus is a star-studded comedy-drama that many are interest in seeing, especially those who subscribe to Netflix. The six-episode satire comedy started airing episodes on July 11, 2021, and it’s not a surprise that many people wonder if the well-crafted endeavor is available to stream on Netflix. The show is written and directed by Mike White, takes place in a tropical resort setting and looks into the comings and goings of various employees and guests over the course of a week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy