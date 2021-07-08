‘The White Lotus’ takes ‘Fantasy Island’ to a different plane

HBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.