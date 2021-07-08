Mr. Corman Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Returns to Television with New Comedy Series

Every once and a while, a movie appears out of nowhere that you’ve never heard of, never knew existed, and didn’t anticipate. But occasionally, they’re a nice surprise to look forward to. That’s what 20th Century Studios “Vacation Friends” looks like, an R-Rated raunchy comedy that’s premiering on Hulu this August. The film has a lot of good talent involved too. The film stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Lynn Whitfield, Robert Wisdom, and Tawny Newsome. The comedy centers on a black couple (Howery, Orji) who meets a crazy, unhinged white couple in Mexico (Cena, Hagner) on vacation at a resort. They get into some crazy, what-happens-in-Mexico-stay-in-Mexico action. The problem is when the normal pair return to the U.S. to get married (Howery, Orji), the crazies crash their wedding and try and inveigle themselves into their lives, much to their horror.
