Cordero could be called up from Triple-A Worcester if the Red Sox place Danny Santana (groin) on the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Santana was removed from Wednesday's game against Toronto with left groin tightness, which manager Alex Cora suggested will require a stint on the IL. With Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) already on the IL, Cordero becomes an option for a return to the majors. Cordero, who was up with Boston to start the season, is slashing .331/.410/.548 over 188 at-bats for the WooSox.