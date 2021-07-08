Cancel
Artist presents Eagles' 70-year 'road to victory' in 15 ft-long painting

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Philadelphia-based artist is hoping to catch the attention of the Eagles with his latest painting. “On the Road to Victory” manages to fit roughly 70 years of Eagles football history into one canvas.

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

