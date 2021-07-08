Artist presents Eagles' 70-year 'road to victory' in 15 ft-long painting

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Coming to the flipside of the table, we have Zach Ertz sitting in dead last. Ertz has never been a YAC+ guy; this is his third consecutive year in the bottom 15 and he has never had a positive season in his career. Normally, that has been OK; Ertz’s game has been his great hands, not his ability with the ball. Not so last year, when everything fell apart, for both the Eagles in general and Ertz in particular. He was dead last in DYAR, DVOA, and catch rate among qualified tight ends. Add the YAC+ “crown” to that total, and he’ll have a couple more “accolades” coming in stat articles this month. At this point, with Ertz not attending offseason workouts, it seems exceptionally unlikely that he will be on the Eagles in 2021. They may well be better off for it.