Lafayette Parish, LA

Relatives of fatal fire victim wanted in May shooting

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjHWU_0arAQtkF00

Two men are wanted on attempted second degree murder charges in connection with a May shooting.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office says they are looking for 24-year-old Teaireius Brumfield and 21-year-old Darren James Rideaux, Jr. Both are being sought on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in connection with a May 10, 2021 shooting incident.

LPSO says the victim in the shooting stated that the two suspects got into an argument with the victim in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street. Deputies say that as the victim was walking away, the two suspects fired shots at her.

No other details were provided.

Deputies ask that if anyone knows Brumfield or Rideaux's whereabouts, or have any other information, to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

The two suspects are relatives of 19-year-old Ja'vante Rideaux who died in a fire at the Scottsdale Street apartment complex on May 9, 2021, the day before the shooting incident.

The Lafayette Fire Department says they did investigate any possible connection to the fire. No connections were found.

