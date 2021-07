With only hours to go before the first events of the postponed “2020” Olympic Games, there is even now doubt about whether they will begin – or if they do, whether they will be called off before their scheduled completion. While it has taken world wars to see previous games cancelled, this pandemic will have delayed the unfortunate Tokyo games by a year, and may yet see them abandoned. The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said as much: “We will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”