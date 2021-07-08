Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

By SUZAN FRASER, SARAH EL DEEB
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DOZk_0arAQHdz00

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — A top EU official warned Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “dramatic" consequences for millions of civilians.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for Crisis Management, urged the U.N. Security Council to vote to extend humanitarian access into Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and northern Syria.

He made the comments following a visit to Bab al-Hawa ahead of a crucial vote at the Security Council on whether to keep the crossing open, before its mandate expires on July 10. The crossing is the main point from which international aid is brought into the northwest, home to over 4 million people, most of them displaced.

Syria’s government and its ally Russia, a member of the Security Council, want the aid to start coming through government-controlled parts of the war-torn country.

“We are still very much hoping that the cross-border resolution will be extended before its expiry on Saturday,” Lenarcic said in a Zoom interview from the Turkish border province of Hatay. “If it’s not extended, the consequences will for sure be dramatic for 3.5 million people in north northwest Syria who depend entirely on humanitarian aid.”

Russia has come under intense pressure from the U.N., U.S. and others who warn of dire humanitarian repercussions for Syrians in rebel strongholds if the crossing is closed. Russia says aid should be delivered across front lines within Syria, reinforcing the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the entire country.

Lenarcic said the EU would support humanitarian assistance coming from government-controlled parts of Syria but insisted there are “no viable alternatives” to Bab al-Hawa.

“This certainly would not be able to replace entirely the huge operation that is now taking place across borders from Turkey to north northwest Syria,” he said. “This is a huge operation. There are roughly 1,000 trucks sent (across the) border every month."

The Security Council had approved four border crossings when aid deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of Syria’s conflict. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020 its veto threat closed one more crossing.

Mark Cutts, the U.N.’s deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, said the needs in the enclave are far greater than in 2014, when the Security Council first authorized the cross-border aid.

“We’ve got a million people displaced last year. There is a severe economic crisis in the country. There is COVID-19. So, the needs have gone up,” Cutts told The Associated Press. “This is a very vulnerable population. These are civilians trapped in a war zone.”

The U.N. children's Agency, UNICEF, said half a million children suffer from stunting as a result of chronic malnutrition. A dire economic crisis in Syria, rooted in corruption, years of conflict and increasing sanctions against the government in Damascus, has made living conditions even more desperate. In the past year alone, prices of food staples have increased by 200%.

The health sector and its infrastructure are particularly in shambles. More than half of the health workers have left the country. Hospitals and medical facilities in opposition areas had been targeted by government forces and its allies. Despite a cease-fire deal in 2020, military operations have not stopped.

Cutts said nothing can replace the current U.N-led aid operation into the northwestern enclave. The U.N. directly provides 70% of all food aid; 100% of the COVID-19 vaccines and all relief assistance. Nearly 1,000 trucks cross in from Turkey a month bringing aid to the area that is still a scene to military operations.

A newly proposed U.N. resolution would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to northwest Syria through Bab al-Hawa for a year. An initial Security Council draft would have authorized sending aid through Bab al-Hawa and also reopen the Al-Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to Syria's northeast. But Russia called the resolution a “non-starter” last week and diplomats said China officially objected Wednesday.

In Syria, the head of the White Helmets organization accused Russia of using humanitarian assistance as a “bargaining chip."

“Donor countries who fund the humanitarian response in Syria should work with humanitarian workers on the ground to deliver aid based on the needs of people in Syria,” said Raed al-Saleh. "Ten years on from the start of the revolution, the humanitarian crisis in Syria is worse than ever – we urgently need the international community to overhaul the way aid is delivered in Syria.”

Dr Salem Abdan, the Idlib Health Director, said: "We already lack medicines and with COVID on the increase, any hesitation will cost lives. We need COVID vaccinations and urgent care to stop diseases spreading. Stop political bargaining with people’s lives.”

So far, the rebel enclave that includes parts of Idlib and Aleppo provinces, has only received 53,800 UN-secured vaccine jabs delivered through Turkey in April.

Inas Hamam, communication officer of the World Health Organization, said the UN is counting on the Bab al-Hawa crossing to deliver the next batch of vaccines — over 52,800 jabs, by mid-August. She told the AP that the WHO has pre-positioned health supplies, such as protective equipment and surgical kits, to respond to the next four to six months in case of a possible closure to mitigate short-term impact.

But these supplies could be depleted quickly in the case of a COVID outbreak or a military operation, she said.

__

El Deeb and Fay Abulegasim reported from Beirut. Ayse Wieting in Istanbul contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Un#Syrians#Humanitarian Aid#Eu#Ap#The Associated Press#Crisis Management#The U N Security Council#The Security Council#Turkish#U N#Unicef#Al Yaroubiya#White Helmets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Nuclear talks must wait for new Iranian president, official says

Iran's deputy foreign minister said Saturday that efforts to finalize an agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal must wait until hardliner Ebrahim Raisi assumes the presidency. Why it matters: The Biden administration has said it would like see a deal in place before Raisi's inauguration next...
WorldForeign Policy

Russia Thwarts U.S. Bid to Expand Syrian Aid Corridors

The U.N. Security Council agreed Friday to preserve a vital aid corridor on the Syria-Turkey border for an additional six months, with the possibility of extending it for an additional six months, averting the immediate collapse of a relief operation that serves millions of Syrians residing in rebel-held territory in the northwest.
WorldUS News and World Report

Cyprus Appeals to UN Security Council Over Varosha; Turkey Defiant

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over plans by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned resort, as Turkey repeated its call for a two-state solution on the island despite international criticism. Turkish Cypriots, backed by Ankara, said on Tuesday that part of...
WorldKELOLAND TV

UN Security Council slams decision to reopen Cyprus suburb

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council condemned the decision by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb on Friday and called for “the immediate reversal” of this unilateral action, warning that it could raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. A presidential...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
AfricaPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

UN says Ethiopia's PM vows 'immediate' aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said on Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the Ethiopian government's current treatment of the embattled region to a “siege.”. The humanitarian situation in Tigray, which...
Middle EastBBC

School aid for Syrian children who know war planes but not shops

Protecting children's education in conflict zones such as Syria is to be supported with £15.8m of UK funding. There are children at school in Syria who have spent their entire lives in wartime and fearing attack. A Syrian education project leader said there were children who did not know what...
WorldUS News and World Report

Draft UN Statement Urges Turkish Reversal of Cyprus Action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A proposed U.N. Security Council statement would call on Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots to reverse a decision to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb and avoid any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. The 15 nations on the...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

India expresses concern about Cyprus' Varosha issue

New York [US], July 22 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday expressed concern about the transfer of parts of a coastal town of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot control. This comes as Turkey plans to partially reopen the fenced-off town in the Cypriot city of...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims US fought wars to make sure American children didn’t have British accents

Republican Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida was mocked after he claimed that the US fought wars to make sure that American kids didn’t end up with British accents. Wall Street Journal tech reporter Meghan Brobowsky tweeted that American kids watched so much of the UK children’s tv show Peppa Pig “during the pandemic that they developed British accents and started regularly using British words like ‘holiday’ instead of ‘vacation,’ confusing their parents”. “We fought wars so this wouldn’t happen,” Mr Gaetz tweeted in response. While the comment was apparently made in jest, many social media users responded with...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Supporter Who Protested Against Vaccinations Dies of COVID-19

Linda Zuern, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a protester against COVID-19 vaccines, has died of coronavirus. She lived in Bourne, Massachusetts. She was 70. Zuern reportedly contracted the virus after visiting her mother in South Dakota, following the death of her father. During their return trip to Bourne, both women contracted the illness, the Cape Cod Times reported.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy