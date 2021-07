Paytm, one of India’s largest financial technology startups, has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering that is set to raise as much as $2.2 billion. The documents were filed today with India’s market regulator by One97 Communications Ltd., the company that operates Paytm. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest on record for a tech company in India. Sources told Reuters that the offering could value Paytm at as much as $25 billion.