Double fatal collision in Thurston County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A collision near the southbound I-5 exit to State Route 12 claimed the lives of two people Thursday morning.

According to Washington State trooper Robert Reyer, an SUV stopped on the shoulder of the exit ramp and two people got out to check on their bicycle rack.

A sedan then drove onto the shoulder and hit the SUV and one of the two people standing outside.

The person who was hit and the driver of the sedan were both tragically killed.

Three additional people were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

This collision is currently under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

