Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground doc for Apple TV+ is a hit at Cannes

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Todd Haynes’ first foray into documentary filmmaking, The Velvet Underground, got rave reviews after its world premiere Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. And that bodes well for the music doc’s debut on Apple TV+ and in theaters on October 15. The Velvet Underground: Rise of a cultural icon.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
John Cale
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Peter Bradshaw
Person
David Bowie
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#German#Indiewire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film: Buzz

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film. Late Syracuse University alumnus Lou Reed would be a fan of an artful new documentary about his band The Velvet Underground, according to multiple reviews. The film, simply titled “The Velvet Underground,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with an unconventional approach to the traditional rise-and-fall rockumentary. There are few famous faces talking about the Velvets’ influence, and you don’t even get to hear a full VU track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film from Todd Haynes (”Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There”).
MusicSpin

Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover

In an early glimpse at a forthcoming Velvet Underground tribute album, indie rockers Kurt Vile and the Violators released their souped-up rendition of “Run Run Run,” the 1967 song Lou Reed penned on the back of a napkin. The song is a personal favorite of Vile’s, who mimicked Reed’s needling guitar solo in the song as a teenager.
Moviesiosconews.com

Todd Haynes is loving being in Cannes

Director Todd Haynes has said it is "surreal and lovely" to be bringing his film, "The Velvet Underground" to Cannes Film Festival after the restrictions due to COVID. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9797afdabbd54986b5acd9a178817524.
Musicthebrag.com

A star-studded The Velvet Underground tribute album is on the way

Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten and more will appear on a tribute album to The Velvet Underground’s 1967 album The Velvet Underground & Nico. The Velvet Underground fans will soon find themselves in for a ride, for a tribute album dedicated to their landmark 1967 debut The Velvet Underground & Nico is on the way.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

The World’s Behind You :: The Velvet Underground & Nico Reimagined

The songs on the Velvet Underground’s epochal 1967 debut have been covered endlessly over the years, by everyone from rock royalty like David Bowie and R.E.M. to the lowliest garage bands. Coinciding with Todd Haynes’ hotly anticipated Velvets documentary, there’s a new, Hal Willner-produced tribute to the LP coming out in a few months, with various indie rockers onboard. Here’s our own reimagining of The Velvet Underground & Nico, featuring obscure takes on the VU, spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s. Some of these renditions are fairly faithful to the source, while others are decidedly irreverent, finding some truly weirdo approaches to these very sturdy songs. Synth-pop, goth, glam, industrial, grunge, garage … it’s all here, and more. Not everything is totally successful, but it’s always interesting. Watch out, the world’s behind you. | t wilcox.
MusicKTLO

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s legendary 1967 self-titled debut album. The record, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe’s contribution is a rendition of the album’s lead track, “Sunday Morning.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Oscilloscope Buys U.S. Rights on Cannes-Premiering Documentary ‘The Velvet Queen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Velvet Queen” (La Panthere des neiges), Marie Amiguet’s lushly lensed documentary which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Cinema for the Climate section, has lured buyers in major territories, including the U.S. Represented in international markets by London-based banner The Bureau Sales, “The Velvet Queen” follows award-winning nature photographer Vincent Munier and writer Sylvain Tesson on a journey across the Tibetan highlands to document the infamously elusive snow leopard. Munier introduces Tesson to the subtle art of waiting from a blind spot, tracking animals and finding the patience to catch sight of the beasts. Through their exploration...
MoviesDerrick

Watch the 7 best films of pioneering director Todd Haynes

If you don't like a Todd Haynes movie when it's released, wait a few years. Haynes, whose most acclaimed movie is six-time Oscar nominee "Carol," is the filmmaker whose work also includes the Mark Ruffalo courtroom drama "Dark Waters," and the Kate Winslet miniseries "Mildred Pierce." Haynes is attracted to female characters and to the stories of outsiders, which may have something to do with being gay, growing up with questions about his identity and where he fit in.
Celebritiesopenculture.com

When David Bowie Played Andy Warhol in Julian Schnabel’s Film,

Many actors have played Andy Warhol over the years, but not as many as you might think. Crispin Glover played him in The Doors, Jared Harris played him in I Shot Andy Warhol, Guy Pearce played him in Factory Girl, and Bill Hader played him in Men in Black III, but with a twist: he is actually an agent who is so bad as his cover role as an artist, he’s “painting soup cans and bananas, for Christ sakes!” On television John Cameron Mitchell has acted the Warhol role in Vinyl, and Evan Peters briefly portrayed him in American Horror Story: Cult.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Summer of Soul’ Rock Doc Hits Upbeat $1.4M; ‘Loneliest Whale’ Debuts; Sparks In Cannes – Specialty Weekend

Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will hit a cumulative $1.4 million rising to an estimated $1.47 million Monday with a $375,000 second-week gross in 752 theaters. The best performing documentary so far this year “may possibly get to $2 million, that’s our goal,” said Searchlight Pictures head of distribution Frank Rodriquez.
MusicPatriot Ledger

'McCartney 3, 2, 1': Sir Paul dishes on the stories behind the music in Hulu series

Rick Rubin looks like God, and if you’re a die-hard Beatles fan, Paul McCartney IS God. So when these two messiahs of the music industry come together, expect a fascinating discussion on the subject of creation, namely how many of your favorite tunes by the Fab Four came to be. And it generally didn’t take the seven days that other deity required to mold the Earth. Rather, it took mere hours to produce earth-shattering masterpieces like “Michelle,” “Yesterday” and “Here, There and Everywhere.” I know this because Sir Paul told me so in his fabulous new six-part Hulu series, “McCartney 3,2,1.”
Musictreblezine.com

Bob Dylan announces ’80s-era Bootleg Series box, Springtime in New York

Bob Dylan has announced the next installment of his Bootleg Series, which features unreleased music recorded in the 1980s. Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) will be released on September 17 and includes unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances, as well as detailed liner notes, previously unseen photographs and other bonus material. The compilation is also being released on limited colored vinyl as part of Third Man’s vault series, with a different tracklist, and the deadline to sign up to the subscription in order to receive the box set is July 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy