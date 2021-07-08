Cancel
Soccer

England stars scrambling to get extra Euro 2020 final tickets for Wags and families with some costing up to £50,000

By Simon Mail
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
ENGLAND stars are scrambling to get extra tickets for their Euro 2020 final against Italy for Wags and their families.

Sunday's decider at Wembley is attracting huge demand with some tickets being sold for up to £50,000.

Harry Kane's wife Kate Kane Credit: The Sun
Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison Credit: The Sun
Daisy Maguire is England star Harry Maguire's sister

Tickets for England's first major tournament final for 55 years are like gold dust with the price rocketing up due to the huge demand.

Some tickets are being sold for as much as £50,000 as fans desperately try to witness England's first European Championship final.

The hunt for tickets is also on for England's own stars as they attempt to secure seats for their Wags and family members.

Gareth Southgate's stars are looking for extra tickets after their historic victory over Denmark in the semi-final.

With euphoric scenes at Wembley after England's 2-1 win, there is huge interest for the final which is set to be attended by over 60,000 fans.

Southgate's squad have been given six free tickets but the players are still keen to secure more as everyone wants to be a part of the biggest match since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Two Category 1 tickets on reselling site Ticombo costs £40,000 - with a £10,000 booking fee pushing the total price up to an eye-watering £50,000.

The tickets are advertised as a pair, with the cheapest single seat for the final advertised on the site for £3,400.

Tickets on another site, Live Football Tickets, are being advertising for as much as £15,600 - but with a £4,680 charge per ticket for additional service fees.

The tickets in Wembley's Bobby Moore Hospitality section are sold as a pair, with the overall cost a mind-boggling £40,560.

