Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Spitfire Audio changes tack and delivers the Jangle Piano, another Beatles Abbey Road favourite, to your DAW

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpitfire Audio has followed-up its emulation of the so-called Mrs Mills Piano by bringing you another classic Abbey Road Studios keyboard instrument - the Jangle Box Piano. This forms part of the company’s Originals plugin series. This famous Challen ‘studio’ piano is slightly smaller than a standard upright, and was...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Daw#Piano#Daw#Abbey Road Studios#Spitfire Audio#Expression Dynamics#Musicradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Spitfire Audio launches Originals: Jangle Box Piano

Spitfire Audio has launched the second Abbey Road Studios-residing piano to be released in the Originals series of inspiring sample libraries making rare and classic instruments available to all. Jangle Box Piano creatively captures a Challen ‘studio’ piano featuring brass-tipped felt strips that can be dropped between the hammers and...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Triple Spiral Audio releases Dreamcatcher celeste library for Kontakt

Triple Spiral Audio has announced the release of a brand new celesta instrument library for Kontakt. Dreamcatcher was sampled from a 5-octave Schiedmayer celeste. The library features 3 microphone positions, 4 round robins and 4 dynamic layers. I wanted to create an instrument with a beautiful and rich sound and...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Orange unleashes Glenn Hughes signature purple Crush Bass 50 amp

Vocal and bass powerhouse Glenn Hughes has been a loyal Orange endorsee for 11 years and he's a huge fan of the Crush Bass 50 amp . Rightly so, we rank it as one of the best bass amps you can buy right now, so we're pleased to see that the company has now awarded him his own signature model in (deep) purple finish.
Electronicsptownmedia.com

Spitfire Audio Albion Solstice Review

Price £399/$449 (intro £299/$399) The original Albion was Spitfire Audio’s first commercial library. Both it and subsequent Albion-badged releases offer a complete sonic toolkit in one virtual box, with sounds from strings, winds, brass and percussion. Solstice is the latest Albion to bring a unique sonic theme to this blueprint, and its focus is not the traditional orchestral.
MusicMadison Daily Leader

Abbey Road Band brings back Beatles to Prairie Village

It appears that within the culture of popular music, it will take far longer than four decades to age the music of The Beatles, as evidenced by the hundreds of fans who attended a tribute concert performed by The Abbey Road Band at Prairie Village on Saturday. Musicians Monte Madison,...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 synth is now a USB audio interface, too

You certainly couldn’t accuse Teenage Engineering of not providing long-term support for its OP-1 synth - we’re now up to firmware update number 243. As with all previous updates, this is a free one, and it adds some potentially useful functionality. Specifically, the OP-1 is now capable of streaming over...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Nektar squeezes more out of its GXP MIDI keyboard range with new 49- and 61-note models

Nektar has expanded its line-up of GXP MIDI keyboards with the launch of 49- and 61-note versions. These join the 88-note model in the range. These promise to be a step up from some of the bargain-basement controllers you’ll find on the market, giving you semi-weighted keys with aftertouch. There’s a Key Repeat feature for adding rhythmic elements to your performances, along with dedicated controls for tempo, repeat rate, accent, interval and swing.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Rock 'n' Roll Glitter Suit

It is a known fact that the Swedes are exceptionally good at rock 'n' roll. They are also exceptionally good at death metal and crusty hardcore, amongst a huge number of other genres, but snake-hipped and resolutely cool-as-fuck rock 'n' roll is something of a specialty. VELVET INSANE adhere to every brilliant tradition that you might anticipate from a band with songs bearing titles like "Backstreet Liberace" and "Space Age DJ". Cut from the same, sequined cloth as their many forebears, they follow proudly in the footsteps of THE HELLACOPTERS and BACKYARD BABIES, but with an added frisson of sparkly eyed glam rock abandon and lush, symphonic pop harmonies and embellishments thrown in to make every song even more uplifting. From the opening seconds of "Driving Down The Mountain" onwards, "Rock 'n' Roll Glitter Suit" is clearly designed to be one giant, sustained blast of rowdy, tightly trousered fun: a car revs up, a riff kicks in, and the party starts.
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

LEGO versions of your favourite rock bands are too adorable

Frank Zappa once bemoaned “I’m sure that love will never be/A product of plasticity,” but after seeing these LEGO rock bands, we’re inclined to disagree. Artist Adly Syairi Ramly has been working with the little plastic humans for years, using them as a canvas to craft impressive caricatures of our favourite bands, tying the music and toys of our childhoods together beautifully.
JapanMusicRadar.com

Boss reveals its first guitar: EURUS GS-1

In a surprising move, Boss has developed and unveiled its first electric guitar – or more specifically Electronic Guitar, as it names its new EURUS GS-1. And the distinction is significant here. The GS-1 EURUS GS-1 Electronic Guitar's synth capabilities go far beyond your usual 21st century electric. Made in...
Musicguitar.com

Summer NAMM 2021: Ernie Ball Music Man updates its Axis collection for 2021 with new colours

Summer NAMM 2021: Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the 2021 edition of its Axis range of electric guitars, offering new finishes and some tweaked specifications. The range has two core models: the Axis and the Axis Super Sport. The body shape may look familiar, too, for good reason: the Axis is the successor to Eddie Van Halen’s signature Music Man from the 1990s, and hence has a similar design to the EVH Wolfgang.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Sunroof: "We needed to move away from doing 45-minute rambling jams"

Sunroof duo Gareth Jones and Daniel Miller have finally released their debut electronic album 40 years after they first became friends. Gareth Jones, famed for his production work for Depeche Mode, Erasure and Einstürzende Neubauten, first became acquainted with fellow producer/label boss Daniel Miller when requested to work on Mode’s 1983 synth-pop album Construction Time Again. At the end of those sessions, Jones and Miller would stay behind and playfully experiment with sounds at The Garden – then studio of synth pioneer John Foxx.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man spruces up its Axis line guitars with new finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man is always looking for new ways to spice up its existing electric guitars, and in that spirit, the company has unveiled some beautiful new finishes for its Axis models. The Axis – which served, under a different name, as Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar during his...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn the 3-chord trick that's behind thousands of songs

Guitar lessons: You’ve probably heard jokes about acts such as Status Quo or Chuck Berry writing songs with three chords. Well, it’s no joke – and they’re not the only ones taking the easy road: this staple jam session progression is heard throughout rock, blues, folk, and more. Get the...
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Nembrini Audio launches Acoustic Voice guitar plugin

Nembrini Audio's new Acoustic Voice plugin aims to deliver studio quality mic'd acoustic guitar tones via modelling of classic models and mics. The idea is to give piezo electro acoustic guitars the sound of a mic'd acoustic via impulse response – making recording acoustics quicker when the use of a real condenser mic is impractical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy