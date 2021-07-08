Lebanon County Youth Legion baseball wraps up 65th regular season

The Lebanon County Youth Legion Baseball League recently concluded its 65th regular season and has now turned its attention to this week's double-elimination playoffs. North Cornwall Blue took the regular season crown with a record of 12-3, Myerstown was second at 11-4, and Jonestown took third with a record of 10-5. Fredericksburg and Conrad Weiser tied for fourth at 6-9, followed by 0-15 North Cornwall Grey in sixth.