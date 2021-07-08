Fighting for the Frontier: History and Activism in America’s Most Rural and Remote Places
In Ojo Sarco, an unincorporated village in northern New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains, residents say the pandemic amplified the challenges of living in a place that’s both rural and remote. An hour’s drive from Santa Fe, community members had difficulty accessing supplies like food, masks, and toilet paper during the early months of lockdown. The local community center stepped up when the government didn’t, transitioning from its regular services as a food pantry to delivering emergency meals twice a month and distributing thousands of masks. Yet even as residents leaned on one another for resources, the pandemic underscored the village’s precarious access to health care, economic markets, and crucial necessities like broadband.dailyyonder.com
