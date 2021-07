It's the age-old question from Warriors fans and beyond. Who's the better shooter: Steph Curry or Klay Thompson?. Andre Iguodala has the perfect answer. "In terms of shooting -- the only thing about Klay is he'll get bored," Iguodala said on the latest episode of "The Old Man & The Three." "Like in a shooting contest, he'll get bored. So people are like, 'Who's a better shooter: Steph or Klay?' It depends on if Klay wants to go play with his dog or not.