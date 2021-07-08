We Traded A Cramped Apartment For A Sweet Home In The Country

Courtney Waldrop has been teasing news about Season 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets for a few months on her Instagram account. Fans have badgered in the comments for updates on the show. And, she’s continued to reassure them that there would be an update on the next season of the TLC series in the new future. Unfortunately, Courtney and her husband Eric dropped rather devastating news on Sweet Home Sextuplets fans a few days ago. What was this devastating news? And, what does this mean for fans of the TLC series? Keep reading, we’ll explain.