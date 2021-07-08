No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has reached her second Grand Slam final and first at Wimbledon. The eighth-seeded Pliskova hit 14 aces and came back to beat second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a power-packed semifinal. Pliskova was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open. She never had been past the fourth round at the All England Club until now. Pliskova will face top-seeded Ash Barty in Saturday's final. Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3). Barty won the 2019 French Open. She is the first woman from Australia to reach the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0