Verratti goes from Euro 2016 nightmare to Euro 2020 final

LONDON (AP) — Marco Verratti's European Championship was almost over before it had even started. Again. The Italy midfielder missed Euro 2016 because of a groin problem and he thought he would miss out again when he injured his knee in training with Paris Saint-Germain. But Verratti is now preparing for Sunday's final against England. The 28-year-old Verratti returned from injury for Italy's final group game against Wales and immediately played his way back into the starting lineup. He has been a key part of the midfield that has propelled the Azzurri all the way to the final.