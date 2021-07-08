Cancel
Kentucky State Police Searching for Dangerous Subject in Lyon County

Kentucky State Police Searching for Dangerous Subject in Lyon County

Kentucky State News

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently searching for a male who fled on foot from a traffic stop in Lyon County.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop near the 70-mile marker NB on Interstate 69 near Eddyville and the male operator fled from the scene.

He is described as a black male, approximately 6'1" and weighing 165 lbs. He has short hair and brown eyes. 

He is believed to be in a wooded area near Pebble Creek Drive and KY 3305.

The public is urged to be cautious when traveling through the area as the male is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone observes a subject matching this description in the area, please call 911 or Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721, and do not approach the subject. 

