Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Princess Beatrice Steps Out at Wimbledon in a Puff-Sleeved Polka-Dot Dress

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out together today for a Wimbledon match. For their joint outing, Beatrice opted for a black-and-white polka-dot dress by Self-Portrait with puffed sleeves and oversized black sunglasses. The princess wore her hair in her signature blown-out style and was photographed cradling her growing baby bump throughout the match. Mozzi dressed dapperly for the occasion, wearing a navy blazer, black trousers, and vintage-inspired sunglasses. Beatrice's aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the couple in the royal box for the tournament as well.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#British Royal Family#Self Portrait#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Cardi B and Kulture Twin in Pink Tulle Princess Dresses for Her Third Birthday Party

Cardi B threw quite the bash for her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus's third birthday. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a slew of photos from her daughter's Disney princess-themed celebration over the weekend. Cardi pulled out all the stops for the fete, including having Kulture make her grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, granting guests with a performance from "real" princesses, and, of course, matching with her daughter in over-the-top pink tulle ball gowns and tiaras for the occasion.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie's fringed black gown is a thing of beauty

New mum Princess Eugenie looked beautiful as she was pictured out at a book launch with her husband Jack Brooksbank this week, and we're officially in love with her chic outfit. The royal looked incredible in a fringed black dress from one of her favourite brands, Sandro, adding a satin...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mirror

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara was the source of serious stress for the Queen

Her wedding had been scaled back to adhere to the government's Covid-19 restrictions but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were among those to see her walk down the aisle. In fact, the Queen not only allowed her granddaughter to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day, but she also loaned her a beautiful tiara that she wore on her own wedding day.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Queen's sweet birthday message for great-grandson Prince George

The Queen shared an incredibly touching birthday message for her great-grandson Prince George on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son celebrated turning eight, with the couple releasing a new photo of George to mark his special day. The portrait was reshared on the royal family's social media...
Celebritiesbrides.com

Everything to Know About Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship

Princess Beatrice, who is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth, has known Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, English property developer, and his family for quite some time. Still, the two reportedly didn't start dating until about 2018, when they quickly took their relationship to the next level. Beatrice and Edoardo will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this summer, and the couple recently made the exciting announcement that they're expecting a child together.
Relationshipstatler.com

Lady Clara Paget weds Oscar Tuttiett in chic country wedding

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. Society beauty Clara Paget wed her dashing beau Oscar Tuttiett this weekend at a smart country wedding, rumoured to have taken place at her family seat, Plas Newydd in Anglesey. The 32-year-old...
Worldimdb.com

Princess Beatrice's Husband Marks Their First Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Tribute

A tribute fit for a royal! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just reached a major milestone in their marriage. On Saturday, July 17, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary after exchanging vows with their loved ones by their side last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Edoardo shared a romantic tribute to his wife, writing, "I can't believe it has been 1 year." "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," the English property developer continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice inherited new title after marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Saturday 17 July. The couple are expecting their first child this autumn, who will be 11th in line to the throne. But the Duke of York's eldest daughter has also inherited titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Clara Paget's stunning wedding was mighty like Princess Beatrice's

Model Clara Paget broke the exciting news that she has wed her partner Oscar Tuttiett with a heartfelt post on social media. "No idea where to begin...how do I say that was the best day of my life and you make me the happiest girl in the world without being cliche? You do. I am. I love you @oscartuttiett 17.07.21 [photos] @emiliewhitephotography," Clara wrote.
Tennispurewow.com

The Style Trend Kate Middleton, Beatrice and Sophie All Had in Common at Wimbledon

It goes without saying that Wimbledon is the place to see and be seen, but that’s especially true if you happen to be seated (fancily) in the royal box. Case in point: the sartorial master class served up by Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, over the course of the event. But—a bit of a royal thrill—despite their varying approaches to style that we’ve witnessed over the years, there was one thing they all had in common at the 2021 tennis tournament: an affinity for polka dots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy