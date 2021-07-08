Princess Beatrice Steps Out at Wimbledon in a Puff-Sleeved Polka-Dot Dress

A tribute fit for a royal! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just reached a major milestone in their marriage. On Saturday, July 17, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary after exchanging vows with their loved ones by their side last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Edoardo shared a romantic tribute to his wife, writing, "I can't believe it has been 1 year." "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," the English property developer continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in...