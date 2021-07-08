Princess Beatrice Steps Out at Wimbledon in a Puff-Sleeved Polka-Dot Dress
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out together today for a Wimbledon match. For their joint outing, Beatrice opted for a black-and-white polka-dot dress by Self-Portrait with puffed sleeves and oversized black sunglasses. The princess wore her hair in her signature blown-out style and was photographed cradling her growing baby bump throughout the match. Mozzi dressed dapperly for the occasion, wearing a navy blazer, black trousers, and vintage-inspired sunglasses. Beatrice's aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the couple in the royal box for the tournament as well.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0