NIO hints at expansion to Germany next with job posting

Railways are a central part of the rapid transition towards low-carbon transport. In order to meet international climate targets, there needs to be a drop in unnecessary travel, and a switch, a so-called ‘modal shift’, of most air and road travel to rail. Most transport needs rapid electrification too. However today only 30 percent of the world’s railways are electric. Many trains are still running on diesel, which is not only a source of planet-heating carbon emissions, but also contributes to deadly air pollution by releasing toxic nitrogen compounds (NOX) and fine particles into the atmosphere and people’s lungs.