Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NIO hints at expansion to Germany next with job posting

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIO ($NIO) was founded in 2014 and is currently based in Shanghai, quickly establishing itself as a leading brand for electric SUVs with its ES8, ES6, and EC6 offerings. Last January, the automaker announced its first luxury sedan, the ET7, to compete with EVs like the Tesla Model S. This past May, NIO announced it will be expanding outside of China, beginning with sales in Norway, followed by news that it had been approved for mass production of its ES8 SUV throughout Europe.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Linkedin#Chinese#Eu#Es8#Evs#The Tesla Model S#Nio Germany#Twitter#Nionenad#Cnevpost#Linkedin#Nio House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y sales allow LG Energy Solutions to dethrone CATL as top battery vendor

South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions (LGES) has dethroned China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) as the world’s top battery vendor. LG’s accomplishment was made possible by several factors, including the strong demand and increasing momentum of the Made-in-China Tesla Model Y. According to market analytics firm SNE Research, LG Energy Solution’s...
Economyrock947.com

Daimler aims to be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030

LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and be ready for an all-electric car market by the end of that period. Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the German luxury carmaker...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Nio Looks Attractive Thanks to Blowout Deliveries and European Expansion

Despite the recent dip in NIO stock, Nio (NYSE:NIO) is still up a healthy 18% for the past three months. This is due in part to its June deliveries, which increased an incredible 116% over the prior-year period. Overall, this company has done incredibly well to combat the pandemic-driven chip...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s Grohmann facility expansion in Germany is nearing completion

Few might be aware, but Gigafactory Berlin is not Tesla’s first Germany-based factory. Years before the massive Gigafactory broke ground in Grünheide, Tesla was already operating a facility in Prüm, Germany. This facility, which became owned by Tesla after the American EV maker acquired Grohmann Engineering in 2017, has been producing production equipment for facilities like Gigafactory Nevada.
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) leads 95% increase in electric car sales in the US

According to new registration data, Tesla (TSLA) is leading a 95% increase in electric car sales in the US. However, the automaker’s market shares are sliding, but that’s something that was expected. As we previously reported, Tesla’s market share of the electric vehicle market in the US is quite ridiculous.
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

Nio Expansion Drive Targets 4,000 Battery Swap Stations by 2025

Nio (NIO) has embarked on an ambitious plan as it seeks to expand its battery swap station network. The Chinese manufacturer plans to install over 700 battery swap stations this year, revising the initial target of 500. It also plans to install 600 such stations in China from 2022 to 2025.
CarsPosted by
NBC News

Mercedes-Benz to go all-electric by 2030

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros, or $47 billion, between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery-electric vehicles, and be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030. Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the German luxury carmaker said on Thursday it would, with partners,...
Trafficresilience.org

On track to full electrification: Low carbon railways in India

Railways are a central part of the rapid transition towards low-carbon transport. In order to meet international climate targets, there needs to be a drop in unnecessary travel, and a switch, a so-called ‘modal shift’, of most air and road travel to rail. Most transport needs rapid electrification too. However today only 30 percent of the world’s railways are electric. Many trains are still running on diesel, which is not only a source of planet-heating carbon emissions, but also contributes to deadly air pollution by releasing toxic nitrogen compounds (NOX) and fine particles into the atmosphere and people’s lungs.
StocksInvestorPlace

Nio Stock Seems To Be Gearing-up for the Next Big Rally

I would have been worried if the big rally in electric vehicle stocks sustained well into 2021. It seemed that EV stocks were in a bubble territory. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock touched a high of $66.99 in February. However, significant profit taking and concerns related to chip shortage resulted in a...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
Trafficyourvalley.net

German railway: Floods caused $1.5 billion damage to network

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national railway operator estimated on Friday that last week's flooding caused damage worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to its network, offering another glimpse of the extent of the devastation. Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst...

Comments / 0

Community Policy