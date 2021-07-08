Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Giles A SHOWER WILL AFFECT WESTERN GILES...SOUTH CENTRAL SUMMERS...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 134 PM EDT, a shower was located over Chapel, or near Narrows, moving northwest at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Pearisburg Narrows Peterstown Rich Creek Oakvale Glen Lyn and Willowton. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.alerts.weather.gov
