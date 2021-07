Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last Friday she will create an office of violence reduction to develop and implement strategies to make a safer city. Bottoms made the announcement at City Hall, sharing recommendations that were submitted by the Anti-Violence Advisory Council she convened in May according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The council, composed of community members and partners, has advised Bottoms to pursue a $70 million investment into the recommendations. $50 million will be provided public funding through transfers from other departments. The other $20 million will come from philanthropic and nonprofit partners.