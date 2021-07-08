Dodge says ‘practical limit of ICE’ means electric AWD muscle car in 2024
Watching the Dodge portion of the Stellantis EV Day is redemption for those of us that question why the company has made almost no effort to electrify its product lineup*. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis says in the video below that Dodge is finally going electric. It is one of the last major car brands to do so. The company has been quite anti-EV up to this point, and without any electrification, even a hybrid, there is little wonder why.electrek.co
