Meet Captain Carter, Star Lord T'Challa And More In Marvel's What If...? Trailer

The end of another Marvel Cinematic Universe show is almost here, as this season of Loki is set to wrap up this week. But worry not, because in less than a month, Disney+ will drop the next of Marvel's small-screen offerings: What If…?. The first animated production from Marvel Studios is teasing some off-the-wall reimaginings of some of the MCU's biggest moments, and it also boasts an all-star cast of franchise vets. This includes Black Panther stars Michael B. Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman, who recorded before his passing. Now, we've learned that another Black Panther alum returned alongside them for the series.