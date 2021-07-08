Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely occur with any additional heavy rainfall.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0