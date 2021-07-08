To Know Gossip Girl Is to Love Her
Between the years 2007 and 2012, the most discerning minds of a generation had but one question they desperately needed answered: Who the hell is Gossip Girl?! Not knowing the hidden identity of the anonymous blogger plagued not only our favorite Upper East Side teens, but also ourselves, keeping some of us (just me? Maybe?) awake late into the night making Pepe Silvia–style mental charts trying to figure out who was tormenting Manhattan’s elite.www.thecut.com
