Joseph Gordon-Levitt Assesses His Life In The Mr. Corman Trailer

By James White
Empire
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple's TV+ service has scored a truly buzz-worthy comedy hit with Ted Lasso, it'll no doubt be hoping for big things from Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman, which features a character similarly assessing his life choices. Though from the look of this trailer, in darker fashion than the sports coach goes to. Take a gander...

