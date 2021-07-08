Looks Like Bella Hadid May Have a New Boyfriend

Hmmmm, looks to me like Bella Hadid may have a new boyfriend — for real this time, not like when the tabloids decided she was having a fling with Jack Nicholson’s grandson, whom she’d met once. This time around, the news comes directly from the supermodel’s own Instagram, where she posted a photo dump from France on Thursday. The caption? “Time of my life … Healthy, working and loved.” The eighth picture in the slideshow? A shot of her, dressed in a pink Burberry plaid miniskirt suit, rubbing faces with a tall man dressed in black. Who is he? Drumroll please: Fellow NYC resident Marc Kalman, an art director and Hadid’s rumored squeeze, who appears to have visited her in Cannes this week.