California state Capitol toughens mask policy after recent COVID-19 cases

The California state Capitol is toughening its mask policy after recent COVID-19 cases among employees.

Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert said on Tuesday in a memo masks must be worn by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the Capitol, Legislative Office Building and district offices immediately, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The California Department of Public Health recommended the updated mask policy after nine COVID-19 infections occurred in the Assembly.

“As we know from these most recent cases, even fully vaccinated individuals can be infected with COVID-19,” Contreras said in the memo. “However, public health experts indicate that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer the most serious symptoms of COVID-19, and for this reason, the Senate continues to encourage all staff to protect themselves by receiving the vaccine.”

The Assembly has 84 percent of its employees vaccinated with the Senate having 85 percent of its employees vaccinated, according to the local outlet.

Unvaccinated members will be required to receive a coronavirus test twice a week with the new policy.

The decision comes after Los Angeles County told vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside due to a rise in cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said after Los Angeles’ decision that it was unnecessary for fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask.