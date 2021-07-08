12-year-old Indian American becomes youngest chess grandmaster in history

A 12-year-old Indian American boy has become the youngest chess grandmaster in history.

Abhimanyu Mishra, who is 12 years and 4 months old, acquired the record after winning his June 30 game.

A 12-year-old Indian American boy has become the youngest chess grandmaster in history.

According to Chess.com, Abhimanyu Mishra, who is 12 years and 4 months old, acquired the record after winning his June 30 game against 15-year-old Leon Luke Mendonca.

“Finally checkmated the biggest opponent (ongoing pandemic ) which stopped me for 14 months,” Mishra tweeted after he won. “Thanks everybody for all your love and support. Looking forward for World cup.”

Mishra, who grew up in New Jersey, has been playing chess since he was 7.

The record was previously held for 19 years by Sergey Karjakin, who reached chess grandmaster at the age of 12 years and 7 months old.

A chess grandmaster is a title awarded to players by the International Chess Federation who have earned an Elo rating of at least 2500 and achieved at least three GM norms, or grandmaster norms, such as defeating a grandmaster.

