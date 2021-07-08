Cancel
Public Safety

The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise: What to Know

By Paul J. Angelo
Council on Foreign Relations
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder of Haiti’s embattled president stands to deepen the country’s political, economic, and humanitarian crisis. In the early hours of July 7, gunmen burst into the Port-au-Prince home of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, killing him and critically injuring his wife. The identities of the assailants and of the planners of the assassination remain unknown, although four suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police, and two others have been arrested. Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, declared a state of siege, imposing martial law and closing the borders.

