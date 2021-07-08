Cancel
Warren, MI

Faith Life in Action week of July 11 and beyond

By MediaNews Group
Macomb Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBible Study 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 26510 Schoenherr Road, Warren. 313-582-1610 or Accesschurchwarren.org. Right to Life Michigan’s Macomb Educational Resource Center is holding a Diaper Drive the month of July. Diapers and baby wipes are being collected to help local crisis pregnancy centers and baby pantries. Donations may be dropped off at 27417 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores or to schedule a pickup, call 586-774-6050.

