Macomb County, MI

The smell of success grows for former publisher

By Gina Joseph
Macomb Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic, lavender was just a color to Nick Batsikouras. Now it’s his passion and livelihood. “I bought this land two and half years ago as an investment,” said the Bruce Township resident, who grew up in Warren and spent most of his life working in the publishing industry. When the state locked down businesses at the start of COVID-19 and automotive advertising came to a grinding halt, he started mulling over ideas for the property.

