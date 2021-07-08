Date Night! Tony Bennett, 94, and Wife Susan Crow Smile From Ear to Ear During Rare Outing

Tony Bennett didn’t have to put on a happy face during his recent outing with his wife, Susan Crow, in New York City. The legendary musician was smiling ear to ear during a rare public appearance on July 2.

The 94-year-old icon and his love, 54, looked happier than ever as they enjoyed a date night out at Tony’s MTV Unplugged concert, where he performed with Lady Gaga. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands as they exited their luxurious New York City apartment, and they were later seen arriving back home following the show.

Tony appeared in good spirits during the outing, looking handsome as ever in an olive green blazer and matching slacks. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner paired his look with a white dress shirt, while Susan looked equally as radiant in a gown of similar color.

The rare outing comes five months after Tony broke his silence about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The Grammy-winning star revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s — a “degenerative brain disease” that causes memory loss, per the Alzheimer’s Association — during a February interview with AARP Magazine.

“Tony Bennett has Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of age-related dementia,” ARRP reported following an interview with the jazz hitmaker. According to the outlet, Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, but “Susan said” he was “showing clear signs of the disease” by 2018.

Fortunately, Dr. Gayartri Devi — the neurologist who diagnosed Tony — told AARP Magazine that the “Lady Is a Tramp” artist is doing well. Though he has some “cognitive issues,” the doctor noted “multiple other areas of his brain are still resilient and functioning well.”

“He is doing so many things at 94. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder,” Dr. Devi continued, crediting Susan for her “level of devotion” amid his battle. “I’ve been humbled by [her]. She also expects a lot from him. I think her background as a teacher helps, but she’s also very much in love with him. And he rises to her expectations.”

Tony and Susan are such an amazing pair.

