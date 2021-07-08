Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘American Horror Stories’ Gets First Trailer: ‘Amityville Horror on Crystal Meth’ (Video)

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FX released the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new episodic horror anthology “American Horror Stories” on Thursday. Per the official description for the show, “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The trailer showcases a few of the first season’s scares, including an axe-wielding Santa, a murderous Kaia Gerber and Tipper Gore, as well as the return of the gimp suit from the first installment of the flagship “AHS” series.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Gavin Creel
Person
Amy Grabow
Person
John Carroll Lynch
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Naomi Grossman
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Madison Bailey
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Sierra Mccormick
Person
Tipper Gore
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Charles Melton
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Crystal Meth#Horror Story#Fx#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCNET

Hulu: 10 best movies to see this week

It's one of those weeks on Hulu where a total of zero new films arrive. Let's instead look ahead at next week, when there's at least one film to be excited about. It's Oscar winner The Artist (2011). It won best picture, best director and best actor -- but the true star, as we all know, is doggo Jack. See him in all his cute glory in this black-and-white ode to silent cinema. Prepare to be surprised by how good that can be via a story about a rising young actress and an older film star set in Hollywood in the '20s. Charming and joyous. Enjoy it next week.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.
MoviesCollider

First 'Old' Clip Teases M. Night Shyamalan's Creepy Time Thriller

With only one week left before the release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Universal Pictures has released the first clip of the movie. Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, Old takes place on an island where time moves differently, making people age a lot faster than usual.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Abby Quinn, Shiloh Fernandez, Joshua Leonard Starring in Blumhouse and Epix Thriller Set in Music City (EXCLUSIVE)

Abby Quinn will star in an upcoming Blumhouse and Epix movie set in Nashville opposite Shiloh Fernandez and Joshua Leonard. They join the previously announced Alexxis Lemire and Katey Sagal in the film, which has the working title of “Tattered Hearts.” The movie centers on a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol (Sagal), a former country music star and “Music City” royalty turned recluse. What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors forcing the friends to confront the lengths they will go to realize their dreams. Brea...
TV SeriesVice

Everything we know about American Horror Stories

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of the twisted camp TV series American Horror Story. However, before season 10 airs later this summer, a new trailer has dropped for the spin-off show American Horror Stories, set to premiere next week, on 15 July. With sixteen hour-long episodes, the show will bring new horrors, places and characters to the universe as well as the return of the most sinister aspects of the franchise’s lore. We also have the debut of Kaia Gerber whose character promises to be queer and sinister, and Paris Jackson in her return to the genre after Scream (2019). As we gear up for a summer of horror, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories. Where you can watch it, who’s in it, and, most importantly, is Sarah Paulson returning?
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Pays Tribute to Late Actor With Return of Surprise Character

This week saw the premiere of the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, a spinoff of the flagship FX drama with stories contained to just one or two episodes rather than a whole season. For the first two episodes of the series however the creators returned to an iconic location, the first ever from the show, season one's "Murder House." In the episode a young woman and her two fathers move into the haunted home with the hopes of turning it into a tourist location, but naturally the forces inside (specifically the Rubber Man) appear and start to influence things. That character from the first season wasn't the only to appear, and the second carried a little more meaning.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Another week, another creepy story to keep you awake at night. American Horror Stories is now in full swing, proving that this universe can be just as unsettling when it’s in episode-long bites. Whereas American Horror Story tells a single story over the course of a season, Stories changes things...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

FX To Open 'American Horror Stories' Pop-Up Bakery (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the “Night Bites Bakery” sensory experience will pop up in New York and Los Angeles this summer to celebrate the premieres of the new anthology series “American Horror Stories” and the 10th installment of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. The immersive shop will open its doors for...
Public HealthDeadline

‘American Horror Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story has been hit by Covid. Production on FX’s long-running anthology series has been shut down due to the pandemic. Deadline understands that the 20th Television-produced drama is paused for the next few days after a positive case, which has led a number of those involved to isolate. Reps for the network and studio did not return calls or emails on the matter.
MoviesGizmodo

Updates From Shazam: Fury of the Gods, American Horror Story, and More

Matthew Vaughn’s next spy-fi adventure reveals itself in Argylle. Angela Bassett discusses the ever-changing nature of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s script. Netflix returns to Korean horror with a special episode of Kingdom. Plus, Tim Drake arrives on Titans. Spoilers, go!. Argylle. Deadline reports Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard,...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories E03 "Drive In" Previews A Movie to Die For

So what happens when you take a forbidden film and screen it for lots of people to see? Well, you're about to find out in this week's Eduardo Sánchez-directed and Manny Coto-written third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here). With the new episode set to 'scream" on Hulu this Thursday, viewers learned earlier this week that this round stars Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman (sweet!), Leonardo Cecchi as Milo, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Ben J. Pierce as Dee, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (???), Adrienne Barbeau as Verna (!!!), Brandon Papo as Tillis, and Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth. And now? How about a small taste of what's in store when you pull up to the "Drive-In"?
TV SeriesThought Catalog

American Horror Stories Is The Type Of Horror We Have Been Waiting For

If you’re a fan of American Horror Story, then you’re in luck this summer. A new spinoff series called American Horror Stories launches today, which is now streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu. Every Thursday until August 18th, there will be a new hour-long episode that focuses on a terrifying horror myth. Overall, there will be seven episodes for you to enjoy in this twisted new anthology.
TV & VideosTheWrap

Why ‘AHS’ Took Us Back to the Murder House — Without Any of the Old Characters

This article contains very minor spoilers for parts 1 and 2 of “American Horror Stories: Rubber (Wo)man”. The first two episodes of the “AHS” anthology spinoff “American Horror Stories” — which comes in two parts, so it’s essentially functions as a movie — are finally here. “Rubber (Wo)man” is the name of this one, and as that title implies the premise is one that draws heavily on the past of the franchise.
MoviesSFGate

With horror franchises, 'Fear Street' and 'American Horror Stories' prove vibes matter more than mythologies

For viewers who went into the recently concluded "Fear Street" trilogy corpse-cold, the most surprising fact about the Netflix films may be that they were initially intended for theatrical release. Sure, there were some hints along the way, such as the casting of name-brand stars in supporting roles (such as Gillian Jacobs and Maya Hawke) or the extravagant music budget, which helped firm up the Clinton- and Carter-era milieus of the first two movies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy