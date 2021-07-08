Marlboro trustees vote to place road levy on ballot
• Received the OTARMA 2021 police grant for $1,000, which will be used to offset the Lexipol Policy Manual Subscription. Township also can apply for the 2021 MORE-Managing Ohio Risk Exposures Grant for $500 to be used for qualified expenses that eliminate or prevent risk exposures that lead to liability claims and property losses, including the following categories: OTA Conference registration fees, training seminar/education, safety equipment and personal protective equipment. Ferrett requested suggestions and will submit the application once a use of funds is decided.www.the-review.com
Comments / 0