Alcohol referendums to be included in September’s General Election

Voters of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) will once again take to the polls to decide the extent of alcohol sales on tribal trust lands. Three referendum questions will be posed on the ballot of this September’s EBCI General Election including sale of malt beverages at retail establishments, development of a TABCC (Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control Commission) package store, and sale of malt beverages and wines at restaurants, hotels, and other type establishments.