'First Cow's' John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller 'All the Names We Buried' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely to aid those goals, Torrey has shared with Variety that “First Cow” lead John Magaro, one of indie cinema’s hottest actors going today, will star in the film.

