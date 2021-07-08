'First Cow's' John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller 'All the Names We Buried' (EXCLUSIVE)

Black Widow is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access, and the movie has been met with mostly positive reviews. The MCU film is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and 92% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." There are a lot of unexpected moments in the film, including the identity reveal of Taskmaster. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! It's revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster was Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the woman behind the mask, Olga Kurylenko, and she teased her future with the MCU.