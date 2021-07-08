Cancel
Salem, OR

Southern Oregon Bootleg Fire grows amid hot, dry conditions

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(SALEM, Ore.) Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act after a wildfire that broke out Tuesday in southern Oregon was spreading Wednesday due to winds and hot, dry conditions, FOX 12 reports.

The wildfire is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, in steep and rugged terrain, about 10 miles’ northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River.

“Last night firefighters were only able to work on indirect firefighting tactics, strengthening roads and creating an anchor point, due to extreme and active fire behavior overnight,” Klamath County Emergency Management said in a press release.

The cause of the Bootleg Wildfire is still unknown.

“Southern Oregon is still recovering from last year’s devastating wildfires, and I will do everything in my power to ensure resources are available to contain the Bootleg Fire, as well as others that are burning across the state,” Brown said.

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Tuesday because of the Jack Fire burning east of Roseburg near Highway 138.

As of Wednesday, the fire had grown to around 2,395 acres and evacuations remained in place. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations Wednesday for people living in Dry Creek east of Idleyld Park.

