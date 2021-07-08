Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

SCSD2 announces hiring of interim principal for Highland Park

By From Staff Reports
Sheridan Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials announced the hiring of Molly Swan as the new interim Highland Park Elementary School principal Tuesday. While serving in a new role, Swan won’t be a new face at SCSD2. Her career in education spans a total of 29 years, including 10 years teaching in Natrona County School District 1; nine years teaching in Sheridan County School District 1 and the last 10 years with SCSD2.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Education
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan County, WY
Education
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#K 12 School#School Principal#Chadron State College#Swan#The University Of Wyoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy