SCSD2 announces hiring of interim principal for Highland Park
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials announced the hiring of Molly Swan as the new interim Highland Park Elementary School principal Tuesday. While serving in a new role, Swan won’t be a new face at SCSD2. Her career in education spans a total of 29 years, including 10 years teaching in Natrona County School District 1; nine years teaching in Sheridan County School District 1 and the last 10 years with SCSD2.www.thesheridanpress.com
