Right now, Wheel of Fortune has the holiday bug! Ever since the show’s Christmas in July Giveaway began, the show has posted nothing but wintry messages to its fans. Since all of the Wheel watchers made the “nice” list last year, host Pat Sajak and his crew are giving fans a second chance to win the same prices, cash and vacations that they offer during Christmas time. From red and green decorations to cold-weather-themed puzzles, the show and its team are certainly enjoying the second holiday season. The team has also pulled plenty of holiday episodes from the archives for followers to enjoy during the giveaway.