Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

By Elaine Low
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative relationship, inked in 2017, beyond television to feature films and gaming. Under the terms of the expanded deal, which encompasses Rhimes’ Shondaland Media and her longtime producing partner Betsy Beers, Netflix and Shondaland will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films in addition to potential gaming and virtual reality content.

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Shonda Rhimes receives gigantic raise at Netflix

TV mogul Shonda Rhimes reportedly negotiated a new incentive-laden deal with Neflix that could be a significant increase of the mega-deal she already had. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes has finalized a contract that, with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years with the streaming leader.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

TV Titan Shonda Rhimes Asks $25 Million for Hancock Park Mansion

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Netflix signs producer Shonda Rhimes to new multiyear deal

Hollywood producer Shonda Rhimes, whose hits include "Bridgerton" and "Scandal," has inked a new multiyear deal with streaming giant Netflix, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. In their new agreement with production company Shondaland, Netflix and Rhimes reportedly plan to expand on media ventures including "film, gaming, merchandise, virtual...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix and Rhimes expand creative pact

Following the record-breaking success of Bridgerton, Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative content relationship. A new pact expands the current deal with Rhimes, her company Shondaland as well as her long-standing producing partner Betsy Beers. The expanded partnership will give Netflix and Shondaland Media...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Witcher 3 next-gen edition will include content inspired by the Netflix series

The Witcher universe has been growing a lot recently, and thanks to the Witcher trilogy of video games and the overwhelming success of the third entry, has become a global phenomenon and an established IP that has expanded into the world of movies and television. So much so that the upcoming The Witcher 3 next-gen edition will include new content specifically inspired by the recent Netflix series.
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix extends exclusive rights to Universal's animated films in the US

A few days ago, Universal signed a deal with Amazon to give Prime Video exclusive streaming rights for its live-action releases. This time, Universal has struck a deal with Netflix, specifically for its animated films. The companies have signed a multi-year licensing agreement that gives the streaming service exclusive access to animated movies from Universal-owned Illumination, such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, which comes out in 2022. They've also expanded their partnership to include films from DreamWorks Animation, including the upcoming The Bad Guys and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Black Panther' sequel casts Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the hit Marvel film “Black Panther.”. Character details are locked up, per usual. Insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter.
TV & Videoslifewire.com

Netflix Adds New Features Aimed at Kids Content

Netflix introduced new features on Wednesday catered to kids and their favorite shows. Netflix said the two new features are a bi-weekly kids recap email that parents receive, as well as a Kids Top 10 row so kids can discover new shows they might want to watch on the platform.
Video Gamescountry1037fm.com

Netflix Will Include Games As Part Of Monthly Subscription

Netflix announced that they will be offering games as part of their monthly subscription. The company said, “We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Netflix game content on the way, should be ready as a freebie next year

Following on from previous reports that Netflix Gaming would soon become a reality, Bloomberg learned industry veteran Mike Verdu has now joined Netflix as vice president of game development. Verdu is a longtime developer and producer to say the least. He was already in the early 90s when he co-founded...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Netflix Expands Animated Films Deal With Universal

Comcast’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Netflix are extending a multi-year, exclusive licensing deal for animated films in the U.S. Netflix’s 10-month exclusive streaming rights window for the animated films will begin after Comcast’s Peacock completes a four-month streaming window that commences four months after UFEG movies are released. The number of years in the deal was not disclosed.
Behind Viral VideosModesto Bee

YouTube adds virtual tip jar feature to pay creators for their content

Amid mounting demand for recognition and compensation among internet content creators, YouTube has introduced a new feature that will allow users to pay people directly for their work. The entertainment platform confirmed Tuesday that “Super Thanks,” a virtual tip jar through which viewers can donate money to their favorite channels...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dataminers Discover Netflix and PlayStation Could Partner for Future Game Content, Including Ghost of Tsushima

Netflix has not been shy in its desire to jump into the video game space, and it was recently announced that the streaming giant will expand to make video game content, in the same space as your TV and film content. But a recent mine of data suggests that it also could be forming a partnership with PlayStation, which would bring some of the biggest PlayStation brands to Netflix in some way.

