A New Update On Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Has Fans Fuming

Loki fans think that they’re ready for Galactus in the MCU after the finale to Season 1. The first salvo of the Disney+ series provided a lot to talk about. Marvel has its very own multiverse now and the possibilities are endless. A lot of fans also point toward that Fantastic Four tease we received last year and wonder what the movie will entail. With Marvel’s First Family comes Kang the Conqueror, Immortus, Doctor Doom, and possibly Galactus at some point. The Destroyer of Worlds probably won’t be making an appearance for a few years or so. But, that won’t stop the entire fanbase from dreaming big dreams the first weekend that the doors to the multiverse get thrown open. Some of them have honed in on the weird ship flying through space during the early moments of the finale. Maybe that’s the Fantastic Four? But really who even knows.