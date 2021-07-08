Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Encinitas, CA

8 Hospitalized After Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes near Moonlight Beach

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0wEd_0arAJjzA00
Courtesy of the CBP

Eight people were hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized Thursday near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

About 5 a.m., Border Patrol agents spotted a panga-style boat approaching the shoreline at Moonlight Beach, said Border Patrol spokesman Jeff Stephenson. When agents arrived, they discovered the vessel had capsized near the shoreline.

Agents searched the area and found eight people suspected of being on the boat when it capsized, Stephenson said. Those eight were taken to hospitals for treatment of various hypothermic symptoms.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

So far this fiscal year, 1,327 migrants have been encountered illegally entering the U.S. from the ocean along the California coast, Border Patrol officials said. Last year, 1,273 migrants were detained.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
Encinitas, CA
Crime & Safety
Encinitas, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Capsized#Moonlight#Accident#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Rescue Team Airlifts Fallen Horse from Ravine Off Carmel Valley Road

A horse that tumbled into a ravine Thursday afternoon was rescued by a helicopter team that hoisted the sedated animal to safety, according to the San Diego Humane Society. The mishap took place Thursday when the horse and rider where navigating a very steep trail and fell down an embankment off Carmel Valley Road just east of state Route 56, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Chula Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police Confirm Husband of Missing May Millete ‘Person of Interest’

Authorities Thursday officially confirmed that the husband of a Chula Vista woman who vanished more than six months ago is a “person of interest” in her disappearance. Larry Millete, who reported his wife, May, missing Jan. 10, was served with a gun violence restraining order four months later, and detectives have executed three search warrants at the couple’s home near Mount San Miguel Park.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Authorities ID Teen Slain Near Chicano Park Under Mysterious Circumstances

Authorities Thursday publicly identified an 18-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances this week near Chicano Park. Patrol personnel responding to a report of a possible shooting in the 2000 block of National Avenue in Barrio Logan shortly after 10 p.m. Monday found a group of people putting Danilo Gudiel Rivas of San Diego into the bed of a pickup, according to police.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on 805 in City Heights

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday on Interstate 805 in the City Heights area. The crash was reported about 1:20 a.m. on the southbound 805 just north of state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Castro...
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Humane Society Takes in 14 Cats from Overwhelmed Owner in Escondido

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society, after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, it was announced Thursday. Humane Society enforcement officers responded to do a welfare check at a residence in the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue in Escondido and picked up 10 cats on July 16. Humane officers returned to pick up another four cats on Monday and have made additional visits since to monitor the property for more cats.
Fallbrook, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder After Body Found Buried on Fallbrook Property

A Fallbrook resident who allegedly killed a man whose body was found buried on the defendant’s property pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges. Nicolas Andrew Burg, 29, was arrested Friday in the Riverside County city of Murrieta, two days after sheriff’s deputies were summoned to investigate a “suspicious circumstance” at Burg’s property on South Ridge Drive and found a man’s body buried there, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Bicyclist Struck, Killed on Balboa Park Roadway

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a vehicle in Balboa Park, police said. The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Pershing Drive near Florida Drive, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said. The bicyclist was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, Lockwood said. The...
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Hospital Employee Accused of Stealing Patient Info in Unemployment Benefits Fraud Scheme

Seven San Diego County residents are facing federal charges for allegedly submitting false claims for pandemic unemployment insurance benefits, including a former hospital employee accused of stealing confidential patient files to carry out the fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. The defendants are charged in two separate indictments with submitting...

Comments / 1

Community Policy